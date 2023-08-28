Elton John FALLS at home in France, Hospitalized

Elton John makes a trip to the hospital after falling at home in Nice, France.

The 76-year-old I'm Still Standing singer was taken to the orthopaedic clinic at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco where he got preventative care.

“We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the South of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” John’s rep said as per the Daily Mail.

“Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

After wrapping up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in early July, John, 76, has been enjoying the summer on the French Riviera with his husband David Furnish and their two children.

“I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy playing music, how lucky am I to play music?” the 76-year-old Rocket Man singer told the Swedish crowd as he performed Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to finish his set.

“But, ya know, I wouldn’t be sitting here and talking to you if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, the albums, the CDs, the cassettes, but more importantly, you bought the tickets to the shows and you know how I love to play live.”

The Grammy-winner expressed gratitude to his supporters for their support throughout the course of his more than five-decade career.

“Tonight has been magical. I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring,” he shared.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me — it will stay with me forever.”