Selena Gomez breaks silence on Single Soon inspiration: 'Is it for The Weeknd'

Selena Gomez sang about breaking free from her relationship with her new song Single Soon

Selena Gomez has refuted claims of her latest song Single Soon being about her ex The Weeknd.

After releasing her song on August 25, the singer famously described swapping out her relationship for freedom.

"I'm pickin’ out this dress / Tryin’ on these shoes / ‘Cause I’ll be single soon / I’ll be single soon,” she sings, adding: “I know he’ll be a mess / When I break the news / But I’ll be single soon," she sang.

Following the release of the hit song, many speculated that the anthem was likely alluding to the singer’s relationship with The Weeknd.

However, in a post on Twitter, Pop Crave shared a statement from Selena who said that the situation "couldn't be more false".





Listen: Selena Gomez Single Soon



