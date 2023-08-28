Gigi Hadid enjoys Leonardo DiCaprio’s company but not ready to ‘settle down’

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio sparks romance speculations nearly one year ago in September 2022

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio enjoy each other’s company very much but it’s not enough for Gigi to settle down with the actor.

A source spilled to US Weekly, Leo and Gigi, who sparked romance rumours one year ago in September 2022, “still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends”.

“They respect each other and have fun when they’re together,” said the source.

However, the insider revealed, “It’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for.”

Gigi, who shares two-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik, is more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career, per source.

The alleged couple attended a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September 2022 after which they were reported to be romantically involved with each other.

One insider shared, “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi. They've been seen hanging out with groups of people. It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family.”

For the unversed, Leo was reportedly linked with Gigi weeks after he parted ways with his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone.

Earlier this year, another source told Daily Mail, “Leo is very single right now and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women.”

The insider added, “He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”