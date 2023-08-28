The Crown 'still relying' on Princess Diana for 'most iconic scenes'

Princess Diana's revenge dress continues to be remembered for its daring silhouette

When Princess Diana stepped out in a black Christina Stambolian dress for the Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994, the royal went on to making an ever-lasting mark in fashion.

Dubbed 'revenge dress' the iconic number was the late Princess's response to an interview of her ex husband, then-Prince Charles’s admitting to his infidelity that was to air later in the day.

Speaking about the moment stylist Megan Watkins told Express about why Diana chose to be daring in the wake of her public marriage breakdown.

"Toward the end of her marriage to then-Prince Charles, Diana wanted to make a statement with her clothes," she said.

"The Christina Stambolian LBD she wore to an event at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994 made headlines and became known as ‘the revenge dress’ and is still replicated in stores today.

"Undoubtedly, one of the most iconic scenes from the recent season five of The Crown was the recreation of this slinky cocktail dress.

"It was the same night a documentary aired in which Charles confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, forever cementing this look as the 'revenge dress'.

"The original dress was a black off-the-shoulder Christina Stambolian gown, which is a classic take on the little black dress and a silhouette which we see return every party season in one way or another."