Robert Downey Jr. honors 'blooming love' with wife Susan on 18th wedding anniversary

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan got married in 2005

Robert Downey Jr. has one constant in his life, and he is keeping her in his heart.

The Iron Man star took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 27, to pay a sweet tribute to his wife Susan Downey on the occasion of their 18th wedding anniversary.

“18 years , love still in bloom!!” he wrote in the caption alongside a pair of photos, one of an intimate moment from their wedding day and another of its recent reenactment.

The original featured a young Robert leaning towards Susan’s ear as she beamed in her white wedding gown.

In the recent iteration, the couple mirrored identical expressions from the original photo, however, this time they were dressed more casually as Susan held a vibrant sunflower bouquet in her hands.

The Oppenheimer actor met his future wife for the first time while filming Gothika in 2003 alongside Halle Berry, which was being produced by Susan’s production company Silver Pictures.

Susan was hesitant to get involved with a Hollywood star at first, but after getting to know him, the next thing we know, the couple is engaged.

Robert and Susan went on to tie the knot two years later and welcomed two kids of their own in the coming years.