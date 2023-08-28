Kim Kardashian's friend Jonathan Cheban sues Korean BBQ Sauce for $20M

Jonathan Cheban, AKA Foodgod, launches legal battle against Korean BBQ sauce maker.

Kim Kardashian's longtime best friend, Jonathan Cheban, who has famously adopted the moniker "Foodgod," has initiated a lawsuit against a Korean Barbecue sauce company.

The culinary aficionado alleges that he sustained an injury caused by a bottle of San-J’s Korean barbecue sauce, which he claims shattered, inflicting cuts to his hand.



His lawsuit seeks a substantial $20 million in compensation for the consequences he claims to have suffered.



According to court documents, Cheban asserts that he acquired the sauce from a grocery store in Jacksonville, Florida, back in October 2020.

After bringing it home, he placed it in his refrigerator and later retrieved it to prepare dinner.

It was during this routine culinary venture that the unexpected occurred – the sauce bottle, according to Cheban, "inexplicably exploded," resulting in a significant gash on his hand, leading to substantial blood loss.

Furthermore, Cheban disclosed that the cut was perilously close to the major arteries in his wrist, potentially escalating the gravity of the situation.

In support of his claims, he has submitted photographic evidence in the court documents, showcasing his stitched hand and a bottle that purportedly still bears the seal on its cap.



