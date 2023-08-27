Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez looks 'incredibly sad' in first outing since split

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reportedly been separated for a few months

Ariana Grande’s estranged husband has emerged for the first time since the pair’s split was reported back in July.

In pictures obtained by TMZ, Dalton Gomez was spotted at Barney’s Beanery in WeHo Friday night, where he was hanging out with a group of people.

For the somber night out, the celebrity realtor donned a khaki T-shirt over a full-sleeved white shirt and a baseball cap.

According to eyewitnesses, Dalton looked “incredibly sad the whole time he was there,” and was “mostly keeping to himself and staying quiet.”

Noticeably, his wedding finger was also bare of a band, fueling speculations of his split from the Thank u, next singer.

In July, it was reported that Grande and Gomez had been separated for quite a few months and were heading for a divorce after two years of marriage.

Since the news, the Grammy winner is believed to have moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, whose estranged wife blasted the duo for “blindsiding” her with their affair.

The singer also recently dropped a deluxe edition of her album Yours Truly to celebrate 10 years of her debut album.