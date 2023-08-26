NHL Sensation Mason Marchment pops the question in picture-perfect proposal

NHL Sensation Mason Marchment pops the question in a picture-perfect proposal. Instagram

NHL star Mason Marchment, known for his prowess on the ice with the Dallas Stars, recently took a significant step in his personal life.

Marchment proposed to his girlfriend, Alexis Durham, in a picturesque setting, creating a heartwarming moment that left fans and friends touched.

During a serene walk along a scenic trail, Mason Marchment surprised Durham with a proposal that caught her off guard. The 28-year-old forward from Uxbridge, Ont., dropped to one knee, sealing the moment with a stunning engagement ring.

Durham's genuine surprise and joy were evident as they shared a kiss after she accepted the proposal.

The couple's engagement was shared with their followers through a series of photos on social media. The images captured the unfolding of the proposal, with Durham's cute reaction stealing the spotlight.

Their dog Milo, an integral part of their journey, also shared in the excitement.



Mason Marchment and Durham have been together for over six years, and the proposal marks a significant milestone in their relationship. The news was met with enthusiasm from their friends, followers, and fellow hockey players, who extended their congratulations and well wishes.

Alexis Durham also shared memorable photos of the cute moment with fans.





