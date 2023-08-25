The Last of Us Craig Mazin reveals details about new season amid ongoing unions’ strike

File Footage

The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin has recently opened up about the show’s second season amid Hollywood strike.



Speaking on the Awardist podcast for Entertainment Weekly, Mazin, who is the series’ showrunner, shared details about the show, saying, the team will start working as soon as the strikes end.

“We were able to map out all of season two,” explained the 52-year-old.

Mazin revealed, “I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 pm right before... the strike began.”

The outlet reported that writers’ union that comprises 11,500 writers and script editors for TV and movie, have been on strike since May 2.

Mazin shared that he has kept a few crew members onboard without violating the rules of the strike.

However, he confessed that the team won’t be able to begin filming on the dates they originally planned due to ongoing strike.

“I think it’s becoming essentially a near certainty that we won’t be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go,” he stated.

Mazin added, “This is how we not only choose to live our lives, but I believe [how we] are compelled to live our lives. Otherwise, why the hell would we do this insane job? I can assure you it’s not for money.”