Spice Girls 'Spice Up' reunion talks for Jukebox Musical Movie

Spice Girls set to spice up screens again with Jukebox Musical movie.

Spice Girls are ready to zig-a-zig-ah! The Spice Girls are reportedly making a dazzling return to the entertainment scene.

The iconic girl band is said to be in "advanced negotiations" for a brand-new jukebox musical movie that will feature their chart-topping hits, igniting nostalgia among fans worldwide.



This exciting venture will be produced by SeeSaw Films and will center around a heartwarming coming-of-age story revolving around a fervent Spice Girls superfan.

It's been 26 years since the Spice Girls' cult classic film, Spice World, hit the big screen and made a resounding impact at the box office.

In the 1997 cinematic gem, the girls played exaggerated versions of themselves as they navigated the lead-up to a monumental concert at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

However, insiders reveal that this new project will be an entirely distinct creation from the beloved Spice World.

The upcoming movie is expected to draw inspiration from Take That's recent cinematic success with Great Days, which was adapted from their stage show.



