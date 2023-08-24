Jessica Alba’s husband makes shocking revelation about 20-year relationship

Jessica Alba’s husband Cash Warren has recently made shocking revelation about his relationship on latest episode of the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast.



Warren opened up that he briefly parted ways with his wife Alba early on in their relation over his jealousy issues.

“I was really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys,” said the movie producer.

Warren continued, “It just wasn’t making me feel good.”

“I was always a pretty confident person. And next thing you know, I’m looking up and just feeling jealous all the time,” stated the 44-year-old.

Warren admitted, “We broke up. And during that time apart, I was just, like, if we ever got back together. I, like, made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way.”

However, they reunited and later welcomed two daughters and a son during 15 years of marriage.

Warren also spilled the secret to their long and successful relation, saying, “When you first start dating and you’re together and you get into a fight, you make up right away. And then, you get into a fight, you make up a couple days later.”

“When we’re going through those times, we either give each other our space that we need, we talk it out, we maybe go on a date night. You try to do things to get it back,” he explained.

Warren disclosed that he is Alba’s “biggest cheerleader”.

“'I’m not a star, I’m not a celeb, I’m not an actor, I’ve never tied to be an actor. I high-five her, let her do her thing and I’ve gotten more comfortable with it over the years,” added the producer.