Meghan Markle wants no part in royal family drama

Meghan Markle was criticised for her lack of attempts to patch things up with the royal family.

Royal expert Angela Levin told Sky News Australia that the Duchess of Sussex continued to ignore her issues with the royal family as she continues to pursue her personal interests.

She said: "She wants to be talked to just for herself; she wants all that to be forgotten."

"Who wants that? Zero."

The expert also weighed in on recent reports suggesting that that pair may return to the UK saying that the couple would not be well-received by King Charles adding that "nobody wants" their "help".

In another interview with GN News the author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince shared a different opinion of the matter saying that the Duke of Sussex was more than willing to cash in his past issues with the royal family.

"You can't trust Harry. You don't know if he's going to sell whatever you say to him to earn a lot of money, Netflix or somebody else."

These claims come after it emerged that Prince Harry may return to the UK, without the former Suits actress, in a bid to dissolve any feelings of estrangement with his father.

As per the King's roster he would have returned from his holiday in Balmoral and with the timing of Prince Harry's stop, it would give him the opportunity to speak to his father over their past issues.