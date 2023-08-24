Corey Davis announces departure from football in a discreet manner

Corey Davis, who had been absent from team activities for the past ten days, revealed on Wednesday that he is taking a step back from football. newyorkjets.com/

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis, who had been absent from team activities for the past 10 days, revealed on Wednesday that he is taking a step back from football.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, the 28-year-old Corey Davis acknowledged that he had been contemplating this decision for some time. Although he refrained from using the term "retirement," Davis expressed his intention to step away from the sport without specifying a reason.



Corey Davis, who had been a significant acquisition as a high-priced free agent in 2021, shared his gratitude for the opportunities he had encountered throughout his journey. His departure comes against the backdrop of the Jets' offseason acquisitions of Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb, raising uncertainties about Davis's role in the team's offensive strategy.



"I have more blessings than I ever could've imagined," Davis said, reflecting on his blessings, which include a loving family. "I am truly grateful for all the opportunities that I have had and will continue to have on my journey."

During his brief preseason appearance on August 12 against the Carolina Panthers, Davis logged 17 snaps. Subsequently, he was granted leave by the team for what was referred to as a "personal" matter. Davis had communicated his contemplation of this decision to his teammates several weeks ahead of training camp, as revealed by a source.

Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Davis's absence earlier in the day, without elaborating on the specifics of his status. The Jets' leadership, including Saleh, General Manager Joe Douglas, and owner Woody Johnson, extended their appreciation to Davis for his professionalism and dedication.

Corey Davis's tenure with the Jets had been hindered by injuries, leading to an outcome that did not fully align with his contract's expectations. In the span of two seasons, he secured 66 receptions for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. The Tennessee Titans had originally drafted Davis as the fifth overall pick in 2017, and he spent four years with the team before joining the Jets.