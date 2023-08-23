Shah Rukh Khan personally wanted Shilpa Rao to sing 'Jawan' song 'Chaleya'?

Shah Rukh Khan's manager directly called Shilpa Rao to make the offer

Shilpa Rao has herself revealed that Shah Rukh Khan wanted her to sing Jawan's song Chaleya.

Rao recalled getting a call from Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and getting a direct offer from the superstar to sing the song. It was the biggest compliment for her that the King of Bollywood offered her to sing Chaleya.

While talking to News 18, the Besharam Rung singer revealed: "So Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, had called me to do the song and that itself was a big compliment that he wanted me to do the song. I was recording with Anirudh, it was such a beautiful recording with him."

"He had heard the song, and he said, ‘Yeah, this is great, and this is what it’s going to be. The whole point that he called me for this song was a big, big compliment in itself."

Rao further expressed her emotions and feelings over the response her newly released song Chaleya has received from the audience.

She added: "I think it’s been tremendous because people are really attaching themselves to it. The composition and the words also. So I think what Anirudh and Kumar have created is really touching people’s hearts, and I’m very, very happy to see that."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Jawan is set to release on September 7, 2023. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles, reports India Today.