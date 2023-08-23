Bear attacks minor in Westchester before being shot

A bear in Les Angles, southwestern France can be seen walking in this picture. — AFP/File

A minor boy was attacked Tuesday by a bear near Hickory Kingdom Road in Westchester County and injured, according to the first responders and local authorities, as officials later killed the animal.

The 7-year-old was transported to the hospital where his condition remains unknown.

According to the local media reports, there had been a "pediatric bear attack with lacerations," as a warning read: "Bear reportedly still in the area, use caution ... scene not secure."

ABC7 reported citing sources that police killed the bear near North Castle.

Authorities have started an investigation into the fierce bear incident after the child was attacked on the property.

Officials stated that when they arrived, the bear continued to present a danger to first responders and area residents and it was euthanized by officers on the scene.

The bear was taken into the possession of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and took it to the Westchester County Department of Health for testing for rabies.

The incident comes nearly two months after an angry black bear in Arizona savaged a man unprovoked, killing him brutally before he could be saved.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said at that time: "From multiple witness accounts and preliminary investigation of the scene, Jackson had been sitting having coffee at a table on his property where he was building a home."

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post, that it was a remote, heavily wooded area.

"It appears that a male black bear attacked 66-year-old Steven Jackson, taking him unaware, and dragged him approximately 75 feet down an embankment."

John Trierweiler, public information officer for the Arizona Game and Fish Department: "It sounds like this would have been a predatory attack."

"This kind of attack is highly uncommon and unusual, with only one other fatal attack known since the mid-1980s," the office said.