Storm Hilary shatters massive rainfall records in four US states

In this aerial picture taken on Aug. 21, 2023 vehicles drive through floodwaters following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Thousand Palms, California. Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California with record rainfall, shutting down schools, roads, and businesses before edging in on Nevada on Aug. 21, 2023. California Governor Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency over much of the typically dry area, where flash flood warnings remained in effect until this morning.

Tropical Storm Hilary caused unprecedented rainfall in four US states — Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon and set up a new record of massive downpours.

Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association have confirmed that tropical storm Hilary shattered previous rainfall records.

Nevada was particularly hard hit, with a staggering 9.20 inches of rain, more than double its previous record. Meanwhile, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon experienced significant rainfall surpassing their previous records.



Rains caused by storm, formerly Hurricane Hilary, were unusual as only a couple of other tropical systems come close to affecting as many states in the past.

The storm's trajectory, which took it from Mexico to California and then almost due north into the West and northern Rockies, is attributed to the widespread rainfall. Forecasters had warned of record-breaking precipitation due to the substantial influx of tropical moisture into the region.

Experts believe that the changing climate could be a contributing factor to the increased intensity of rainfall from tropical cyclones. This might make heavy rainfall events more frequent.

Hilary making new records in four states means that there have been a total of nine new records set in the last six years. Scientists are still studying and saying that the reason for more rains and bigger amounts of rains from tropical storms like Hilary is because of the changes in the climate.



Notably, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Florence, Barry, and Cristobal have all caused state rainfall records to be shattered. In Texas, Hurricane Harvey set a new record in 2017 by dropping a remarkable 60.58 inches of rain across the state. Similarly, Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc in 2018, setting new records in both North Carolina and South Carolina.