Storm Hilary shatters massive rainfall records in four US states

Tropical Storm Hilary caused unprecedented rainfall in four US states — Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Oregon and set up a new record of massive downpours.
Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association have confirmed that tropical storm Hilary shattered previous rainfall records.
Nevada was particularly hard hit, with a staggering 9.20 inches of rain, more than double its previous record. Meanwhile, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon experienced significant rainfall surpassing their previous records.
Rains caused by storm, formerly Hurricane Hilary, were unusual as only a couple of other tropical systems come close to affecting as many states in the past.
The storm's trajectory, which took it from Mexico to California and then almost due north into the West and northern Rockies, is attributed to the widespread rainfall. Forecasters had warned of record-breaking precipitation due to the substantial influx of tropical moisture into the region.
Experts believe that the changing climate could be a contributing factor to the increased intensity of rainfall from tropical cyclones. This might make heavy rainfall events more frequent.
Hilary making new records in four states means that there have been a total of nine new records set in the last six years. Scientists are still studying and saying that the reason for more rains and bigger amounts of rains from tropical storms like Hilary is because of the changes in the climate.
Notably, Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Florence, Barry, and Cristobal have all caused state rainfall records to be shattered. In Texas, Hurricane Harvey set a new record in 2017 by dropping a remarkable 60.58 inches of rain across the state. Similarly, Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc in 2018, setting new records in both North Carolina and South Carolina.
Here's the rundown of this week's most-anticipated event scheduled for Wednesday
Former PM posted on X that he wants to "share air with my fellow Thai brothers and sisters"
While travellers dread walking long distances in airports, it is not the most common reason why you miss your flight
Experts warn of negative impact of spanking children and suggest alternatives to promote positive behavioural changes
Critics accuse Narendra Modi's govt of stifling opposition and media in occupied valley
A police officer successfully hunted him down in pursuit before the truck driver could escape