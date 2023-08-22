Iran reveals Mohajer-10 drone able to strike Israel

The image shows Iran's Mohajer-10 attack drone. — AFP

The Iranian Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics unveiled the Mohajer-10 attack drone capable of striking Israel as part of an exhibition and ceremonies marking Defence Industry Day.

The event was attended by Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, senior commanders in the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The unmanned attack plane, which resembles the American-made MQ-9 Reaper took off from an undisclosed airport before flying. It is reported to be able to conduct surveillance and carry a variety of bombs, and anti-radar devices, reported Al Jazeera.

The most recent iteration of the Mohajer created during the eight-year war with Iraq in the 1980s can carry a 300kg warhead, travel at a top speed of 210 kilometres per hour, and carry 450 litres of fuel, according to state-affiliated media.

The media reports said that the drone can fly continuously at a height of 7,000 metres for up to 2,000 kilometres, which means it may reach Israel.

Western nations continue to accuse Tehran of giving drones to Russia for use against Ukraine, including an older model of the Mohajer. Iran claims that it gave drones to Moscow months prior to the conflict, and it has called for negotiations to end hostilities.

One day prior to this exhibition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of supporting and funding a shooting incident against Israelis in Hebron as well as other previous attacks against Israelis. In addition, Israel also launched an airstrike against Iranian interests in Syria.