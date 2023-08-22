Pulisic makes mark with goal in AC Milan's 2-0 win against Bologna. Twitter/ PrensaFutbol

AC Milan demonstrated clinical performance as they triumphed 2-0 over a determined yet ineffective Bologna side, maintaining their stride alongside Napoli, Inter, and Juventus at the Serie A summit.

The stakes were high for Stefano Pioli's squad, who played after seven earlier matches had already declared victors on the opening weekend of the season. However, the pressure was swiftly alleviated as Olivier Giroud swiftly opened the scoring, setting a tone of dominance that never wavered.

In a well-coordinated assault, summer addition Christian Pulisic notched his debut goal for the Rossoneri, augmenting their lead. Throughout the bout, it was evident that the visitors were poised to strike again, far more than Bologna.

Tijjani Reijnders, another newcomer to the Milan ranks, seamlessly integrated into the midfield structure, even orchestrating Giroud's opener. Yet, the narrative was less favorable for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the Englishman who had ventured to Italy for a fresh start but failed to significantly influence the game before exiting the field with under 20 minutes remaining.

AC Milan's 2023-24 Serie A campaign commenced victoriously as they outclassed Bologna 2-0 amidst the sweltering summer heat at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Christian Pulisic, within ten minutes, further solidified Milan's lead by skillfully slotting a strike from outside the box into the far post after an impressive interplay with Giroud. The second half saw a more measured performance from the Rossoneri, who had opportunities to compound Bologna's defeat.

Despite their fluctuating defensive performance, Milan remained focused on exploiting opportunities to ensure victory. The team maintained their competitiveness alongside Serie A peers Inter, Napoli, and Juventus, each of whom also clinched wins.

Stefano Pioli adhered to the preseason lineup, fielding Rade Krunic at midfield's core, flanked by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tijjani Reijnders as box-to-box contributors. Additionally, Christian Pulisic secured a place over Samuel Chukwueze on the right wing.

Bologna nearly took the lead within seconds, with Lykogiannis striking the crossbar from distance. Milan, however, seized the upper hand in the 12th minute as Pulisic's adept cross met Reijnders, who promptly assisted Giroud's precise finish.

Bologna persisted in their pursuit of an equalizer, their high press attempting to disrupt Milan's rhythm. Yet, Milan extended their lead in the 21st minute as Pulisic collaborated with Giroud, culminating in a rocketing shot inside the far post.

Although Bologna persisted, their attempts faltered, leaving Milan's victory unassailable. As the game progressed, both teams displayed signs of fatigue in the 30-degree heat. While a last-minute shot from Leao ricocheted off the post, Milan's triumph remained secure.