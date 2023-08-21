Kate Middleton taking Diana’s wisdom to end Prince William, Prince Harry feud

Kate Middleton is still hopeful of a possible reconciliation between her husband Prince William and her brother-in-law Prince Harry.

However, it seems that the Princess of Wales has found some useful insight from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, to end the ongoing rift between the two brothers.

While Kate is making quiet efforts to end the feud, an insider revealed to OK! Magazine that the royal has been reading Diana’s diaries to better understand the bond with the two brothers.

“Diana was a very expressive writer, and her diaries became a source of comfort as her marriage to King Charles III fell apart,” explained the source.

“Kate has read them, and they’ve provided valuable insight into what William and Harry’s relationship was like when they were young, and how close they got after their beloved mom died.”

Prince Harry and Kate have known each other since they were teenagers after she met William, while they were studying at the University of St Andrews.

Prior to their rift, the two shared a very sweet bond together with Harry once referring to

Kate as the ‘sister he never had.’

The insider also shared that Kate “feels their feud has gone on long enough and that it’s time for William and Harry to be brothers again. She believes there’s still time to repair the damage and has been quietly pushing for a truce.”

Moreover, Kate is telling William to “stop being so stubborn” and the way she sees it, “family is family.”