Spain's Olga Carmona learns devastating news after winning Women's World Cup 2023

Spain´s Olga Carmona kisses the trophy after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. — AFP

Spain's defender, Olga Carmona, learned the devastating news of her father's passing hours after bagging the Women's World Cup trophy on Sunday with a legendary goal, experiencing a career-high and a deep loss at the same time.

A statement released by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) soon after Spain won the Women's World Cup announced the saddening news which was kept from Carmona so she could focus on Sunday’s final.

“The RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga,” RFEF said in the statement.

In an emotional tribute on the X platform, Carmona compared her father to a star who was watching her when she was playing the final.

“And without being aware of it, I had my Star before kick off,” she wrote. “I know you gave me the strength to accomplish something truly unique. I know you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”

Adding to the tributes, Carmona’s club, Real Madrid, also issued a statement expressing their condolences.

“Real Madrid C. F., the president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona. Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace,” the statement read.

The winning goal came from Carmona in the 29th minute, making La Roja the second nation — after Germany — to win both the men's and women's World Cups. She hoisted her top in celebration after the goal in memory of her closest friend's recently deceased mother, CNN reported.

Spain secured a win against the European champions and pre-match favourite, thanks to Carmona's goal, despite ongoing disputes and divisions, making this an extraordinary achievement for La Roja.