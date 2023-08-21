 
close
Sunday August 20, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts southern California amid Hilary hurricane

"There are no immediate reports of damage at this time however earthquake was felt extensively throughout Ventura County," officials say

By Web Desk
August 21, 2023
A graph of earthquake measurement can be seen in this picture. — Twitter/@AFP
A graph of earthquake measurement can be seen in this picture. — Twitter/@AFP 

Officials said Sunday that an earthquake of 5.1 struck near Ojai, sending tremors to southern California.

"There are no immediate reports of damage at this time however the quake was felt extensively throughout Ventura County," county emergency officials said.

More to follow...