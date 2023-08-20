Adobe co-founder tech pioneer John Warnock passes away at 82

John Warnock.—Twitter@pbump

John Warnock, a trailblasing figure in the tech industry and co-founder of Adobe, passed away at the age of 82 on Sunday.

The announcement was made through an official statement from the company, revealing the loss of a visionary who greatly impacted the realm of technology.

The exact cause of Warnock's passing has not been disclosed. Adobe's CEO, Shantanu Narayen, conveyed the collective sentiment of the Adobe community and the industry as a whole, acknowledging that Warnock's inspiration spanned decades and calling it "a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry."

Having co-founded Adobe in 1982 alongside Charles Geschke, John Warnock's influence was far-reaching. His contributions significantly shaped the trajectory of digital innovation.

Serving as CEO until his retirement in 2000, Warnock continued to be instrumental as chairman of the board alongside Geschke until 2017.

The tech world mourns the loss of this innovative pioneer whose legacy is deeply ingrained in Adobe's evolution and the advancement of digital creativity.