Bruce Willis daughter shares insight into actor’s life at home following dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah has recently shared insight into the actor’s home life after being diagnosed with dementia.



In a new interview with Vogue magazine, the Die Hard star’s daughter addressed her dad’s condition and what he’s upto these days, staying away from acting and living at his house due to his health scare.

“These days, my dad can be reliably found on the first floor of the house, somewhere in the big open plan of the kitchen-dining-living room, or in his office. Thankfully, dementia has not affected his mobility,” said Tallulah.

For the unversed, Bruce is suffering from frontotemporal dementia which was announced by his family earlier this year.

Tallulah revealed that the Armageddon actor had not forgotten her and recognised her whenever she visited him.

Sharing further details about his life at home, the 29-year-old remarked, “That office has always been a kind of window into what he’s most interested in at any given moment.”

The Whole Ten Yards actress recalled, “Recently I found a scrap of paper there on which he had written, simply, Michael Jordan. I wish I knew what he was thinking.”

In the end, Tallulah added that her dad’s room is filled with things that he had collected over the years.

Meanwhile, Bruce shares his three eldest daughters with actress Demi Moore, while two little daughters with his current wife Emma Heming.