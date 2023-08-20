Miley Cyrus gets emotional as her mother Tish Cyrus weds Dominic Purcell: Photos

Miley Cyrus gets emotional as her mother Tish Cyrus ties knot with Dominic Purcell: Photos

Miley Cyrus is overjoyed and emotional as her mother, Tish Cyrus has recently exchanged marital vows with the Prison Break star Dominic Purcell over this weekend in Malibu, California.



In the photos shared by JustJared, Miley could be seen watching her mother walking down the aisle as she served as the maid of honour for her mother.

The singer’s mother Tish looked stunning in a strapless lace bridal gown with a long veil that flowed past her golden curls.

Meanwhile, Dominic donned a white dress shirt with the sleeves rolled up and black trousers.

Miley, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in an ice blue dress and also carried a bouquet of flowers.

The photos also show Miley’s older siblings including Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus who also joined in for their mother’s second marriage.

For the unversed, Tish and Dominic started dating in July 2022 three months after she divorced Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus, who is currently engaged to singer Firerose.

It is pertinent to mention that Tish and her ex-husband Billy parted ways after citing irreconcilable differences.

In addition to Miley, the former couple also share five children including Trace, Brandi, Braison and Noah.