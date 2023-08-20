Hema Malini reviews Sunny Deol's 'Gaddar 2', calls it 'film from the 70s and 80s era': WATCH

Hema Malini, stepmother of Sunny Deol, just reviewed his latest released film Gadar 2.
According to Hema, it felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. She also called Sunny superb in the movie.
Bollywood's dream girl was spotted at a movie theatre on Saturday night. She spoke to the media and gave her remarks on the Sunny and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2.
Dharmendra's wife told the media: "I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully."
The 74-year-old actress believed that the film have shown a really nice message on brotherhood for the people of India and Pakistan.
“Sunny is superb. Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end. It’s a nice message for India and Pakistan", added Hema.
Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, has once again brought together the OGs Sunny Deol and Ameesha after 2001 Gadar, to lighten up the cinema halls with their electrifying on screen chemistry. The film has successfully entered the INR 300 crore club, reports News 18.
