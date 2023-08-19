Kanye West's 'wife' Bianca Censori linked to criminal lineage with dark past

Kanye West and Bianca Censori exchanged 'unofficial' wedding vows.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori hails from a family with a storied criminal history as reported by Daily Mail after engaging in an unofficial wedding ceremony with Melbourne architect Bianca Censori.

Bianca's father, Elia 'Leo' Censori, served a substantial prison sentence after his 1982 conviction for possessing a prohibited import heroin.

He was sentenced to five years with a minimum of three served. Remarkably, Leo is the brother of Eris Censori, a notorious figure in the gangland world who was once likened to 'Melbourne's Al Capone.'

Eris faced a death sentence in Western Australia for a murder, although this was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Bianca's eldest brother, Edmondo has his own criminal record in Victoria, which includes convictions for violence, assaulting police, theft, and making threats.



Leo Censori has also faced legal troubles connected to firearm possession and the possession of fully jacketed ammunition.

In 1991, Leo's former wife, Faye Glascott, divulged details about his involvement in an illegal gambling empire.

She disclosed to Herald Sun reporter John Silvester that Leo had been part of a cartel that exerted control over a significant portion of Melbourne's illicit gambling industry during the 1980s.

"Leo can stack money better than a bank." She recounted finding rolls of cash, as much as $40,000, discreetly stashed around their Alphington residence.

She even recalled occasions where up to $60,000 would casually adorn their coffee table.

Leo Censori continues to reside in suburb of Alphington, sharing his home with his current wife, Alexandra, who is also the mother of their daughters, including Bianca.



