Taylor Swift's fans create buzz at Jack and Margaret's wedding rehearsal: Watch

In a scene that could only be described as a Swiftie spectacle, hundreds of diehard fans of music sensation Taylor Swift gathered outside the Black Whale corner bar on Friday night, hoping to catch even a fleeting glimpse of the pop icon during Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding rehearsal on Long Beach Island.



The enthusiasm of these devoted fans prompted the local police to step in, ensuring that the crowd remained orderly and well-behaved.

Around 8:45 P.M, the New Jersey restaurant decided to close its balcony curtains, a move that was met with boos from the fans of the Anti-Hero hitmaker gathered outside.

"All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff's wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting Taylor Taylor! So wild!" shared a social media user.



Once the wedding rehearsal dinner was underway, Taylor Swift, alongside her fellow thespian friends, made a swift exit from the venue, flanked by a vigilant security detail.

Jack Antonoffand Margaret Qualley are set to tie the knot on Saturday, with Cara Delevingne and Ryan Reynolds reported to be among the A-list guests.

Critics Express Outrage Over Taylor Swift Fans' Wedding Disruption

Taylor Swift fans have sparked outrage among critics, with one fan commenting on the recent incident, "To create a scene at someone’s WEDDING, with phones out, screaming and chanting Taylor (a guest just wanting to see her friend get married), is absurd.

Antonoff and his special wedding glasses would HAVE TO HOLD ME BACK as I’m running down that aisle to fight that crowd. To DO this at a WEDDING?!! is some real dystopian sh**."