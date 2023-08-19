Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer expecting baby no. 1 with wife Emely Fardo

Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo have been together for nearly a decade

Jesse Palmer is anticipating a new addition to his family.

The Bachelor host announced his wife Emely Fardo is pregnant with their first child, a daughter, due next year.

“I have two brothers and four nephews, so we are finally getting a female addition to the Palmer family!” Palmer enthused to People. “Emely has always wanted a daughter and she is so maternal by nature, I’ve always known that she is going to be the best mom.”

Fardy echoed the sentiments of her beau, expressing, “I’m so excited to share life with our daughter, take her on fun adventures and share with her the lessons this life has taught us.”

The former NFL player is all prepped to step into the shoes of a girl dad. “I know our daughter is going to walk all over me — she already has me wrapped around her finger!” Palmer gushed, before adding: “I’m a little nervous since I never grew up with girls in the house.”



Palmer and Fardo are already dog parents to an Aussiedoodle Lou Lou, who will become a big sister upon the baby’s arrival.

“We think Lou Lou is excited about having a baby sister!” the couple exclaimed. “Every time we mention the words ‘sister’ or ‘baby,’ Lou Lou perks up and becomes very focused and interested in what mommy and daddy are talking about.”

The twosome has been together since 2017; they became engaged in Paris in July 2019 and tied the knot only a year later.