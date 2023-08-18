Hamza Khan celebrates after final win in World Junior Squash Championship on July 23, 2023. — Twitter/@paksquash

KARACHI: The World Squash Federation (WSF) said Friday that it found no evidence of Pakistan's World Junior Squash champion Hamza Khan's age is different from the one listed on his official passport.

The Egyptian squash authorities submitted a request to the WSF for the verification of Hamza Khan's age who defeated their participant Mohamed Zakaria to win the World Junior Championship 2023.

Following their request, the WSF carried out consultation and an investigation into the matter after which the body concluded that there is no discrepancy in Hamza's age.

“After the Egyptian Squash Federation request, the WSF began extensive consultation with experts, including the WSF Medical Commission and the International Olympic Committee.”



“This consultation found no evidence that the age of 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan of Pakistan is different from the one listed on his official passport,” the WSF statement said.

The statement further added that it has been noted that Hamza Khan has competed in official international junior events for a number of years and has had the same date of birth registered on every occasion.

“The WSF has been advised that there is no medically recognised procedure that can measure an individual’s age without a significant margin of error,” the statement highlights.

The WSF has further said that the Egyptian Squash Federation and the Pakistan Squash Federation have been informed of the outcome of this investigation, and the matter is now considered closed.