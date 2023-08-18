Jinnah House attack: Imran Khan's nephew to be tried in military court, LHC told

Hassaan Niazi (right) is photographed here with his uncle and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/@PTIOfficial

LAHORE: Hassaan Niazi, a lawyer and nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has been handed over to the military authorities for investigation and trial in the Jinnah House attack case, a police report submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday stated.

According to the report, Hassaan has been named as the prime suspect in the Jinnah House attack that took place in Lahore during the May 9 riots — triggered after the arrest of the PTI chief in Islamabad.

The report added that the police had arrested Hassaan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after which he was handed over to the military at the commanding officer's request.

Hassaan Niazi, who is also the party chief’s focal person on legal affairs, was handed over to the Quetta police on August a day after his arrest late Sunday night from Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The development was confirmed by his father Hafeezullah Khan on his social media account.

However, the case in which Hassaan was apprehended remained unknown.

The police earlier said that Hassaan was involved in May 9 riots and attack on sensitive military installations. “Niazi is wanted by the Lahore police for his involvement in the attack on Jinnah House (Lahore's Corps Commander House),” it added.

Hassaan’s father, Hafeezullah Niazi, had filed a plea for his son’s recovery, demanding that he be produced before the court.

During the hearing today on the petition, Additional Advocate General Ghulam Sarwar Nahang submitted the police report before Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of the high court.

Nahang informed the court about Hassaan’s trial in a military court and his handover to the army.

The petitioner’s lawyer also demanded Hassaan’s meeting to be arranged with his parents, upon which the court asked the law officer to inform them when the meeting could be held.

“I can find out the procedures and rules in this regard, and inform accordingly,” Nahang replied after which the court granted adjournment to clarify the procedures and rules.