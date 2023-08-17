Meghan Markle sends new warning to royal family?

Meghan Markle has seemingly sent a message to King Charles III and senior members of the royal family to be ready for her new possible stunts as she showed off her energy and excitement throughout the month.



Prince Harry's wife has kicked social calendar into high gear with her latest outings as she dined at celeb hotspots, partied at a Taylor Swift concert and enjoyed a birthday girls' night at Barbie movie with her pals.



The Duchess of Sussex's latest moves suggest as she's ready to launch new strikes against the palace with or without her husband Harry, who's staying away from her these days amid rumours about their temporary split.

The 42-year-old, who's been enjoying her new life in her $14 million mansion in the celebrity enclave of Montecito for the past few years, has seemingly made her mind to give a final push to her efforts to achieve her goals, she had set before quitting the royal job alongside her husband Harry.



However, this summer the royal has been seen out and about in the Californian town more than ever, with visits to farmer's markets, lunches with pals and dinner dates with Harry galore.



Theses stunts seem to be a warning to the royal family as the former Suits star has tried to show off her energy and confidence doing this without Harry.

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning on writing her own tell-all book which will do what her husband hasn’t in his own memoir Spare, according to royal experts and historians.



Sharing his knowledge on Meghan and Harry's nature, royal expert Tom Bower told Express UK : "They would just use it to hit back again. They're so selfish, Harry and Meghan. They only think of themselves. They only think of how they have been harmed. They never think that when they told all their lives to Oprah Winfrey or in his [Harry's] book Spare; his terrible accusations against William and Kate and against Camilla, it was just shocking behaviour. Why should anyone forget what he did or forgive him?"

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother may have missed out on a number of historic royal events in the past few months, but she appears to be having the summer of her life.