‘Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters’ Gets Title, First Photos

The long-awaited sci-fi drama series on Apple TV+ based on Legendary's Monsterverse now has a name.



The Titans and Godzilla are featured in the new live-action series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters from Legendary Television. The 10-episode series' initial images were also presented by the streamer.

The series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski, was co-developed by Chris Black (Severance) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye).

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows two siblings who follow in their father's footsteps in order to discover their family's connection to the covert organisation known as Monarch after the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that levelled San Francisco and the startling realisation that monsters are real.

In the 1950's and a half-century later, when Monarch is endangered by what Shaw knows, they follow clues that take them into the world of monsters and finally down the rabbit hole to Army Officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell).

The dramatic narrative, which spans three generations, reveals hidden information and the effects that monumental, life-changing events may have on us.

The initial two episodes are directed by Matt Shakman (Wandavision).

In addition to Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery), the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction, and Shakman from Safehouse Pictures.

For Toho Co., Ltd., the company that owns the rights to the Godzilla character, Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita serve as executive producers. It was only natural that Toho would licence the rights to Legendary for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters given their long-standing association with the movie series.

Godzilla debuted in 2014, followed by Kong: Skull Island in 2017, Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. The Monsterverse has amassed close to two billion dollars at the box office worldwide and will continue to grow with the 2024 release of the eagerly awaited sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.



See the first look photos from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters below:

First look at photo no.1 from 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Then look at photo no.2 from 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Now look at photo no.3 from 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'



