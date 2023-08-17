Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt spill the secret method for playing hackers in 'Heart of Stone'

File Footage

Heart of Stone stars Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt have recently spilled the secret about working around a QWERTY keyboard for their role as hackers in the movie.



In a new interview with IMDb, the Wonder Woman actress revealed every star has their own method to work with computer so that it looked believable.

“We each have our own methods,” said Gadot.

The actress continued, "I think everyone was hypersensitive, not wanting it to look like a monkey trying to work out a computer.”

Gadot explained, “On the one hand, you've got to be very coherent with how you type, and on the other hand, you've got to be super focused while doing what you're doing.”

Dishing out her trick, the Red Notice actress mentioned, “I do math exercises. I'm like 2+2+3+4+2+… That and I type the entire family's name, because that's what I can type super, super quickly and easily.”

Meanwhile, Bhatt shared she had a different approach, while working on the keyboard and that gave her “focused face” in the Tom Harper’s movie.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress stated, “It's an amalgamation of confusion, stress, and focus.”

“What I do is, I type out a song and I throw out a couple of numbers in between. I try to use a lot of the control and the shift and the dash because at the end of the day, you're just coding, right?” disclosed the 30-year-old.

Bhatt added, “That was a great moment for me to enjoy, singing my song while I'm typing.”

Heart of Stone is now streaming on Netflix.