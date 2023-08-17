Prince Harry’s friendship with Kate Middleton needs Meghan Markle’s ‘blessing’

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton shared a cordial bond over the years before the Princess of Wales was even part of the Royal Family.

Harry and William have been estranged since the duke stepped away from the Royal family. And with the ongoing royal rift, Kate now seem to have a strained relationship with her brother-in-law.

Recently, rumours were circulating that Kate has sympathises with Harry, and has been making efforts to reconcile the two brothers.

Last year, Royal expert Neil Sean told Express UK that Kate is aware of the ‘anger’ between William and Harry, and is hopeful that they can put their differences aside. He added that Kate is ‘very optimistic about a reconciliation.’

Most recently, royal expert Robert Jobson, claimed that Kate is the only member of the royal family “helping the situation” between her husband and brother-in-law.

Furthermore, GB News cited a source that Kate feels terrible that the royals and Harry are at this current impasse. The royal was also making late night phone calls in a bid to counsel Harry.

However, royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently discussed the claims and refuted all claims of such news.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are laser-focused on their goals for 2023 and are not distracted by the drama that seems to follow the Sussexes,” she said. “They have made it a point to distance themselves.”

Schofield was also of the view that Harry is “defiant and will insist that there aren’t any ‘difficulties.’”

She surmised that “it isn’t possible that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing.”