Michael Cera explains why he felt ‘depressed’ after Scott Pilgrim filming wrapped

Michael Cera has recently explained why he felt “depressed” after filming wrapped on the 2010 movie, Scott Pilgrim vs The World.



In a new interview with GQ magazine, the Barbie actor revealed that it was a long shoot for the Edgar Wright-directed movie as he spent nine months on set with his fellow cast

“We just had the greatest vibe with everybody,” said the 34-year-old.

Cera continued, “I think that trickled down from Edgar [Wright] and the energy that he was creating. We all got to rehearse together and spend a lot of time together before we even started making the movie.”

The actor mentioned that after around nine months of filming, he considered the cast members as his “safe space”.

“This is my world, this is my group of friends,” he remarked.

Cera explained, “I thought it was always gonna be this way, and honestly I was a little depressed when we were done because it all just goes away, and you are kind of like, ‘Where did everybody go?’”

“You kind of get used to it as you get older, but I was sad to lose it, I could have kept making that forever, even though it was exhausting,” he added.

Meanwhile, a new trailer for animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was released on August 16. The cast members of the 2010 cult-comedy movie have voiced their original roles in the anime, including Cera.

To note, the series’ eight episodes will release on Netflix on November 17.