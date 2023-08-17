Mahira Khan's manager breaks silence on wedding rumours

Mahira Khan. — Instagram/mahirakhan

After several local media news outlets reported that Pakistani superstar and ace actress Mahira Khan is going to tie the knot for the second time, Mahira Khan's manager and team member Anushay Talha Khan responded to the rumours.

According to these reports, Mahira's wedding ceremony will be organised next month in September at the famous Hill Station in Punjab with close relatives and friends.

These reports also claimed that the actress will get married to her close and old friend Salim Khan.

However, when Geo Web reached out to Anushay to confirm or deny the news, she termed the reports as "irresponsible journalism".

According to Anushay, these reports have been published without an official statement from the actress's family or team members.

However, the actress's manager has not confirmed or denied the news.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that the news of the actress' marriage is circulating on social media.

Four years ago, it was rumoured that Mahira was set to wed Saleem Karim in Turkiye. The Bol-actoress denied the reports.

It should be noted that Mahir Khan's first marriage was with Ali Askari in 2007, which ended in separation in 2015. The actress has a son Azlan from her first marriage.