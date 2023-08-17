Bruce Springsteen postpones two concerts last-minute citing illness

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band reschedules performances

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have regrettably announced the postponement of two eagerly anticipated concerts scheduled in Philadelphia.

The decision comes as a result of Bruce Springsteen falling ill, marking a disappointing twist for fans who were eagerly anticipating the performances.

The news was conveyed through Bruce Springsteen's official social media platforms, where the announcement stated, "Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed."

Disclosure was made public on Wednesday afternoon, mere hours before the band was set to grace the stage for what would have undoubtedly been an electrifying performance.

Bruce Springsteen assured fans that efforts are being made to secure new dates for the performances, emphasizing that the original tickets purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled shows.



“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," he tweeted.



At 73 years of age, Bruce Springsteen remains a cultural icon, known for his influential contributions to the music industry.

Despite the setback, his commitment to his fans and the live music experience is evident in his dedication to delivering the rescheduled concerts.



