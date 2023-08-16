Kendall Jenner breaks her silence on love life amid Bad Bunny romance

Kendall Jenner has recently broken her silence on her love life amid Bad Bunny romance.



Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for Icons issue, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is dating Bad Bunny, shared she’s passionate when it comes to love.

“I love really hard, and I love without apology,” said the 27-year-old.

Kendall admitted, “I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships.”

“I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off,” continued the reality star.

Kendall revealed she doesn’t like “to give up on anything”.

“Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance,” she remarked.

Kendall pointed out, “I feel like I am coming into my womanhood.”

“And having so many strong women around me has helped shape my sense of worth,” she said.

Reflecting on her therapy journey, Kendall mentioned, “I feel really balanced right now.”

"I started my therapy journey a year and a half ago. I meet with my therapist once a week, so every week I'm learning something new. I'm constantly evolving and just excited to do that,” she added.