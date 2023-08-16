Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis invite ‘strangers’ to Santa Barbara beach house listed on Airbnb: Watch

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have recently offered four lucky guests to rent out their beach house in California for “an unforgettable summer stay”.



The Hollywood couple list their Oceanfront Oasis house in Santa Barbara on online rental website Airbnb, according to which, there is one-night stay for up to four people.

Ashton and Mila took to Instagram on Tuesday and announced that they want to make their “guest house” available to rent out on “home sharing platform”.

In the short clip, Your Place or Mine actor can be seen sitting next to his wife and actress Mila in front of their beach home in Santa Barbara County and said, “I have a really dumb idea.”

“It’s dumber than my mustache, I promise,” quipped Ashton, to this, Mila responded, “I’m sure. What’s this idea?”



The No Strings Attached actor explained, “I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It’s so nice here.”

Mila questioned, “Like, in real life?”

“Ok, so we’re doing it? Great!” remarked Ashton.

The Killers actor also captioned the post, writing, “It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!”





Ashton also shared a link to the listing in his Instagram Story, which opens up to a landing page on Airbnb showing off the place called “Ashton & Mila’s Oceanfront Oasis.”



Meanwhile, the house in the listing includes two bedrooms, one bed and one bathroom.

Calling the beach house as their “home away from home”, the couple revealed that they will greet guests upon arrival and make sure they “have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach”.