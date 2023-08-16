Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Netflix doc to show Aquaman star in 'new' light

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial will showcased in a different light in a new Netflix documentary

Emma Cooper, the director behind Netflix’s upcoming documentary Depp v. Heard, shared that she had no plans on siding with Johnny Depp while creating the documentary, insisting on wanting to keep things "balanced".

Speaking to Variety about the intention of the documentary, Cooper said she steered clear of inviting either sides' legal representative for interviews despite making them aware of its production.

"If the lawyers had really wanted to speak, then of course, I would have interviewed them. But I wouldn’t have done one without the other, by the way, because everything has to be balanced," the director said.

She insisted that rather than zeroing in on the trial, she intended to focus on the spillover effects of the case on the general public.

"Really, my intention, was always to try and make it about the conversation around the trial," she said.

Cooper added that she did not want any blame game to be a part of the documentary despite the public's opinion favouring Depp for the most part.

"I wanted to get away from any he-said-she-said from within the trial, and I just really wanted to talk about us and the way we communicate, and the way that we look at events that don’t really have anything to do with us," she said.

"That is actually what the series is about — but I can’t help but look at some of the things that are being said about me, without people having seen the series, and it’s interesting that people are drawing many conclusions, but that very much was not my intention."