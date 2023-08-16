Inside Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's lavish surprise for wedding guests

File Footage

While Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's marriage did not last the test of time, their wedding ceremony left a lasting impression.



According to comedian Michael Rapaport, whilst in an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the pair’s 2000 ceremony reportedly featured a swanky wall of caviar that the couple treated their pals to.

Recalling the former couple's Malibu event, which was attended by 200 friends atop a cliff, Rapaport said that the couple splashed "a lot of bucks".

"Any time you're serving caviar, let me know," he joked with the host.

"I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding. They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over."

The revelation shocked Cohen who responded, "How have you been on the show 87 times, and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt's wedding?"

Rapaport hilariously said that he was "shoveling" the luxury delicacy over the past 23 years.

He said, "I'm still eating the caviar from there."

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's wedding venue

Not only was the caviar wall impressive, the pair also had Billy Preston perform at their nuptials.

"Billy Preston performed," Rapaport said and added, "A lot of bucks there."

The pair's marriage, however, came to an end after they divorced in 2005.

Despite the end the two exes are cordial as they moved on in their respective love lives.

Jennifer Aniston later on married and divorced Justin Theroux and speaking in a 2018 interview with Elle she said: "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion."

"And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore."



Meanwhile Brad Pitt went into a long term relationship with Angelina Jolie in 2005 which later turned into marriage and eventually divorce in 2016.