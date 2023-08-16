Pankaj Tripathi gives credit to Akshay Kumar for 'OMG 2' success: 'If he weren’t there...'

Pankaj Tripathi reveals Akshay Kumar recommended his name for the role of 'Kanti' in 'OMG 2'

Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 performed really well at the box office, but Pankaj is not in the mood to take credit for the movie; rather, he has given credit to Akshay for the film's success.

OMG 2, however, displays a topic that could have turned controversial as it focuses on educating the young ones about sex education. But the movie turned out amazing and was very well-received by the audience in theatres.

Pankaj believes that Akshay should be credited for the success of the movie. He said that if he had not been in this movie, then it would have been difficult to pull off this project.

"A film always belongs to the director (laughs). But this film is as much Akshay Kumar’s as it is mine. Because if he weren’t there, making this film would have been difficult. He took the initiative to back this movie."

Not just that, the Fukrey actor also revealed that the Khiladi actor was the one who recommended him for the role of Kanti to OMG 2's writer, Amit Rai.

"He’s the one who suggested my name for the role of Kanti. Amit Rai didn’t know much about me. Akshay sir told him, ‘You cast Pankaj Ji. I will talk to him. You just tell him the story.’ When Amit was narrating the story, Akshay sir was also on the video call. He took over from Amit Rai and continued to narrate the film to me over the next few days", told Pankaj.

OMG 2 revolves around the story of a common man named Kanti who gets involved in a challenging legal case to secure his son's future. Akshay, who plays the messenger of Lord Shiva in the film, has been sent down to provide him assistance, reports News 18.

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi will be next seen in the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic titled Main Atal Hoon.