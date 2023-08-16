Suniel Shetty comes on board with Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome 3'

'Welcome 3' is slated to release next year in 2024

Suniel Shetty has reportedly teamed up with Akshay Kumar to feature in Welcome 3.

According to the reports, Shetty will be playing a key role in the film.

Sources added: "Suniel Shetty shares a close bond with Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar and when the opportunity to be a part of Welcome came his way, he was instantly on board. He is all excited to play a role that has not been explored before in the franchise. It’s a comic role, but in a new light with a new character shade."

Sources further revealed that the Hera Pheri actor will not be playing Yeda Anna or Shyam in the new Welcome movie; rather, he will be portraying a new character.

"It’s a new character that he will be playing and has nothing to do with Yeda Anna or Shyam from Awara Pagal Deewana and Hera Pheri," added sources.

Sources close to the development also confirmed that the pre-production work on the film has begun."The team has already locked some shooting locations and is gearing to take the film on floors soon. The team at present is working on the action scenes and character looks."

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the makers have titled the third part of the movie Welcome To The Jungle. The film is set to hit theatres next year on Christmas, reports Pinkvilla.