Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele departs after settlement

SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele in Newport Beach, Calif., in 2019. NBC

Sage Steele, a familiar face on ESPN, has bid farewell to the sports network following the resolution of a lawsuit she brought against them.

In a recent social media post, Steele expressed her intention to embrace her First Amendment rights more openly after reaching an agreement in her legal battle.

The lawsuit had its origins in Steele's participation in a podcast, where she openly criticised ESPN's COVID-19 vaccination policy and raised questions about former President Barack Obama's racial identity. This led to her being temporarily taken off the airwaves by the network.

Steele's legal action was two-fold. She alleged that ESPN not only mischaracterised her statements but also subjected her to professional setbacks, including removing her from assignments and demanding an apology. She argued that these actions were in violation of her free speech rights.

The separation between Steele and ESPN was reportedly amicable, with both sides reaching a mutual understanding. ESPN acknowledged Steele's contributions during her 16-year tenure and thanked her for them.

Steele, a well-known anchor for "SportsCenter" and the former host of "NBA Countdown," decided to make this significant career change to assert her right to express herself openly and independently. Her departure is expected to mark the beginning of a new chapter in her broadcasting journey.

Throughout the lawsuit proceedings, Steele continued to work with ESPN, appearing on broadcasts like "SportsCenter" and covering events like the Masters golf tournament and the PGA Championship.