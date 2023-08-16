'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud's untimely demise leaves NO farewell note

Angus Cloud's passing at 25 leaves loved ones without a farewell note.

Rumors had circulated about the Angus Cloud grappling with 'suicidal thoughts,' multiple law enforcement sources have now confirmed that Cloud did not leave behind a farewell note prior to his passing, according to TMZ reports.

Despite immediate efforts by responders, Angus Cloud was pronounced dead on the scene. Just days before his untimely death, Cloud had been in Ireland, laying his father to rest after he succumbed to mesothelioma at the age of 65 in mid-May.

Earlier this month, his mother Lisa took to Facebook to express her gratitude amidst the heartbreak, sharing a poignant note that conveyed, "Friends, during this shattered time, I want to convey my heartfelt appreciation for your support for my family."

Cloud's mother described the actor's final activities, highlighting how he energetically engaged in reorganizing his room.

This seemingly simple act of reorganization led her to believe that Angus was not exhibiting suicidal tendencies.

The mother also highlighted his expressed desire to assist family members with college plans.

Elaborating on the events leading to his passing, she shared that he had fallen asleep with his head resting on his desk while immersed in his art projects.

Tragically, he did not wake up from this slumber.

Angus Cloud's sudden demise at the age of 25 has left his family and friends devastated.

His life was cut short by a 'possible overdose,' as he was discovered lifeless in his family residence in Oakland, California on July 31.



