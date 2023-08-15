Darren Kent, Game of Thrones and EastEnders actor, dies at 36

Actor, writer and director Darren Kent Darren Kent, who appeared in "Game Of Thrones" and "EastEnders", has breathed his last at the age of 36.

Kent, who played a grieving father Goatherd in "Game Of Thrones" is hailed as "one of the kindest people" and a "talented caring soul" by colleagues in their heartfelt tributes.



The star also enthralled fans with his spectacular performance in "EastEnders", TV mini-series "Les Misérables" and recent ITV drama "Malpractice", as well as in the film "Dungeons And Dragons: Honour Among Thieves".

Kent's death was announced by his agent, Carey Dodd Associates, which wrote on Facebook: "It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time."

It added: "Darren was not only a talented actor, director and writer, he was truly one of the kindest people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. It has been a privilege and pleasure to have been a part of his journey. RIP my friend."

Industry friends paid tribute online, including writer-director Jane Gull. Posting on X, formerly Twitter, paid a heartfelt tribute, saying: "What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. "Life won't be the same without you. I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx."