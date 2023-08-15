VIDEO: Matilda the Koala picks Australia to qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup final





A renowned koala named Matilda has made yet another sporting prediction, this time foreseeing Australia's triumph over England in the semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Matilda's unique ability to predict outcomes has captivated the world's attention.

Koalas like Matilda typically spend their active four-hour windows selecting the ideal tree for a snack. However, Matilda, a young Joey, faced a momentous decision on Tuesday (August 15). Emerging from a 20-hour slumber, she relied on her instincts to choose between an Australian scarf and an English scarf within her enclosure at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

She had previously foreseen Australia's victory over France in the quarter-finals on August 12. The sanctuary fittingly named her just days before Australia's co-hosted match against Canada. Her uncanny influence continued as Australia secured an impressive 4-0 victory and subsequently conquered Denmark with a 2-0 win in the round of 16, further solidifying Matilda's surprising role as a sports aficionado.

This captivating video highlights Matilda's exceptional talent as a "psychic" predictor for Australia's soccer achievements. Her predictions have not only added an engaging and unique dimension to the wildlife sanctuary's narrative but have also garnered widespread attention, enhancing the sanctuary's visibility and reputation.