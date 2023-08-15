Beyoncé defends Lizzo amid sexual harassment lawsuit by former employees: Here’s how

Beyoncé has recently shown support to Lizzo after she was accused of sexual harassment by three of her former backup dancers earlier this month.



On Monday, Beyoncé was seen performing at a concert in Atlanta, Georgia, where she finally confirmed that she won’t leave her friend’s side following her lawsuit and accusations.

In a clip that went viral on social media, the singer included the About Damn Time hitmaker's name in a list of inspiring women in her Break My Soul remix.

Previously, Beyoncé excluded Lizzo’s name from the list and her mother Tina Knowles said that it was not because of the harassment case.

During the concert, the 41-year-old crooner was seen running her list of inspiring Black women and as soon as Lizzo's name came, she said it out loud.

Then, Beyoncé added, “I love you, Lizzo!” which stunned the audience as there was scattered applause from the crowd.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé missed out Lizzo’s name and repeated “Erykah Badu's name multiple times” in the Boston show.

Not only Beyoncé, Lizzo received support from stars following the allegations including Selma Blair, Jameela Jamill, Jennifer Garner, Andy Cohen, Chelsea Handler and many more celebs.