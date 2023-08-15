Sandra Bullock seen in first somber appearance after Bryan Randall's death

Sandra Bullock was looking rather gloomy in her first appearance after the passing of her lover Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock was spotted for the first time since the death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall and after NFL star Michael Oher filed a suit over the profits of the actress’s The Blind Side film.

According to Daily Mail, weeks after the death of Randall, the actress was seen driving around Beverly Hills with her dog on her lap.

The actress was seen looking rather emotionless as she was captured in the moving moment.

Her appearance comes days after it emerged that Randall died after a three-year struggle with ALS.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," Randall's family told People.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."



The same day, former NFL offensive lineman Oher launched a suit claiming that the profits earned by The Blind Side, which saw Bullock win her Best Actress Oscar, never made it to him despite the movie being based on him.

The athlete went on to claim that the entirety of the movie was based on a number of lies as he shockingly said that he was not the adopted son of Sean and Leigh Anne Touhy which the movie portrays.