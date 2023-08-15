Emily Ratajkowski looks pretty as she strolls in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski was the epitome of understated chic during a stroll in New York City on Monday.

The 32-year-old model was dressed to the nines as she showed off her toned abs in a white bandeau crop top and a pair of low-rise baggy denim shorts as she took an early morning stroll.

For her daytime outing, the Gone Girl star also sported blue Vans sneakers to match the colours in her casual yet chic outfit as she strolled down the streets of NYC.

The former actress — who posed in sexy black lingerie in the recent All Stars Victoria's Secret Icon campaign — shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized all-black sunglasses.

During her walk, she was seen carrying her phone in her hand and toting around a black leather Loewe shoulder bag.

The My Body author also wore her usual chain necklace with her two-year-old son's name, Sylvester.

She appeared to be rocking a minimal makeup look to showcase her natural beauty.

The mother-of-one looked perfectly flushed in subtle pink blush and finished off her effortless look with a glossy caramel-colored lip.

Just last week, a dazzling new campaign for Victoria's Secret launched and in it, Ratajkowski joined the likes of Gisele Bundchen and Hailey Bieber to model 'The Icon' bra.